Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, EA, KKR

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 12,924 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 19,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 15,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
