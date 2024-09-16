News & Insights

Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, EA, KKR

September 16, 2024 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,214 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 218,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3970 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3970 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 12,924 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 19,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 15,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, EA options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of BTZ
 INVU Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
EA
KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.