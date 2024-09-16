Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, EA, KKR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,214 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 218,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3970 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3970 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 12,924 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 19,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 15,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, EA options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.