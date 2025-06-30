Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BE, PEP, COF

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 48,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 16,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BE options, PEP options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
