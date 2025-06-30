Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BE, PEP, COF

June 30, 2025

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 19,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 48,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 16,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
