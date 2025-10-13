Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BE, CRWD, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 88,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 2,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,200 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 18,427 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 14,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

