Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BDX, INTC, QCOM

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 337,441 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 30,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 37,200 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BDX options, INTC options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of CAD
LNN Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of ZMLP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.