Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BDX, INTC, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), where a total volume of 10,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 337,441 contracts, representing approximately 33.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 30,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 37,200 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

