Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BCPC, CLSK, HUT

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 159,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 40,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,400 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
