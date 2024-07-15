News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BCPC, CLSK, HUT

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Balchem Corp. (Symbol: BCPC), where a total of 665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of BCPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 122,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of BCPC. Below is a chart showing BCPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) options are showing a volume of 159,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 40,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,400 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

