Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZO, SATS, HAL

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 4,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 14,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, SATS options, or HAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARYB
Construction Materials and Machinery IPOs
Institutional Holders of GTHX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.