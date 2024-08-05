News & Insights

Markets
AZO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZO, SATS, HAL

August 05, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 4,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 14,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, SATS options, or HAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARYB
 Construction Materials and Machinery IPOs
 Institutional Holders of GTHX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZO
SATS
HAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.