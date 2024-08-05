Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZO, SATS, HAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 4,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 14,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, SATS options, or HAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.