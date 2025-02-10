Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, SCHW, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 12,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 38,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 29,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

