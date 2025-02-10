News & Insights

AXP

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, SCHW, WDC

February 10, 2025 — 01:56 pm EST

February 10, 2025

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 12,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 38,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 29,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, SCHW options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
