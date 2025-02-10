Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, SCHW, WDC

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 38,729 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,900 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 29,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
