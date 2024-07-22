Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, PMT, ON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) saw options trading volume of 5,682 contracts, representing approximately 568,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 33,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 13,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, PMT options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.