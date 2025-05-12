Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, LULU, OXY

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 12,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 70,881 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, LULU options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of TRTY
WEBK Historical Stock Prices
ETFs Holding KNX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.