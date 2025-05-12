Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVGO, LULU, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 163,876 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 14,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 12,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 70,881 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

