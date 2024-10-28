Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATSG, NU, DAL

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 144,258 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 34,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 56,861 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ATSG options, NU options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Joel Greenblatt Stock Picks
FCX Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of IZRL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.