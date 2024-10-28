Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATSG, NU, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), where a total volume of 2,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 263,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 144,258 contracts, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 34,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 56,861 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

