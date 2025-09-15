Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARES, BTU, LAZR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 19,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 50,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 30,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 44,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.2% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

