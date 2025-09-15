Markets
ARES

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARES, BTU, LAZR

September 15, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 19,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 9,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 50,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 30,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) options are showing a volume of 44,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.2% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARES options, BTU options, or LAZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
 UFPI Stock Predictions
 ZKIN shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> UFPI Stock Predictions-> ZKIN shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARES
BTU
LAZR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.