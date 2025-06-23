Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, VST, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 32,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 4,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 22,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 38,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

