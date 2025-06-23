Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, VST, KSS

June 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 32,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 22,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 38,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APA options, VST options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

APA
VST
KSS

