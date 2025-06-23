Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, VST, KSS

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 22,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 38,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APA options, VST options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
NR Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HYT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.