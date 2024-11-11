Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANF, NEM, EXE

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 65,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 12,801 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, NEM options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of TRNR
GL Stock Predictions
EDR Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.