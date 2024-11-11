Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANF, NEM, EXE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 7,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 791,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 65,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 12,801 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, NEM options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

