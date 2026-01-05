Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMTM, CRDO, UBER

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 29,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 104,977 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 9,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 970,100 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
