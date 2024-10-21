Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMRC, GLW, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC), where a total volume of 1,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 144,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of AMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,000 underlying shares of AMRC. Below is a chart showing AMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 16,298 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 5,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,900 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 51,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,500 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

