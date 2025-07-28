Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, UNH, IBM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 917,735 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 91.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 187.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 91,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 129,887 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 35,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,600 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

