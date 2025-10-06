Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, KDP, LLY

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) saw options trading volume of 258,205 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 130.4% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 125,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 44,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, KDP options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
