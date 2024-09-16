News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, JPM, WM

September 16, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 210,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 24,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 42,884 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) saw options trading volume of 6,999 contracts, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

