Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, JPM, WM

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 42,884 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) saw options trading volume of 6,999 contracts, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, JPM options, or WM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
UONE Average Annual Return
BSTI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.