Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AN, AMC, SAIA

July 08, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN), where a total of 3,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 326,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 409,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 291,274 contracts, representing approximately 29.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 30,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 2,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AN options, AMC options, or SAIA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

AN
AMC
SAIA

