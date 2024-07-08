Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AN, AMC, SAIA

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 291,274 contracts, representing approximately 29.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 30,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) options are showing a volume of 2,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
