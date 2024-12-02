Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMBA, RBLX, APA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 3,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 344,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 749,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024 , with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 43,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,200 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 32,361 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

