Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMBA, RBLX, APA

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 43,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,200 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 32,361 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, RBLX options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding BBTD
XPLR Historical Stock Prices
ISZE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.