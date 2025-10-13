Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMBA, AVXL, AGIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 3,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 312,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 5,685 contracts, representing approximately 568,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) options are showing a volume of 2,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,700 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, AVXL options, or AGIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

