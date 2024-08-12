Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, SBUX, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 19,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 65,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 12,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,300 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

