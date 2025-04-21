Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, NOW, DFS

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 13,279 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 11,714 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,300 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, NOW options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
