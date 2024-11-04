Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, MOS, OXY

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 25,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 11,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 52,179 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, MOS options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
