News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, MOS, OXY

November 04, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 16,773 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 25,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 11,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 52,179 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, MOS options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CSCO Historical Stock Prices
 AXTA YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of OEW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
MOS
OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.