Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, DIS, DY

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 40,493 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 1,878 contracts, representing approximately 187,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, DIS options, or DY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
GNOM Average Annual Return
RLJ YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.