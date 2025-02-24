Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, DIS, DY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 12,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 5,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 40,493 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 1,878 contracts, representing approximately 187,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

