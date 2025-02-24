News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALB, DIS, DY

February 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 12,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 5,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 40,493 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 1,878 contracts, representing approximately 187,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 426,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, DIS options, or DY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
 GNOM Average Annual Return
 RLJ YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks-> GNOM Average Annual Return-> RLJ YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
DIS
DY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.