Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AI, UPST, MDB

May 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 21,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 49,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 13,344 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, UPST options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

