Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AI, UPST, MDB

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 49,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 13,344 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, UPST options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
