Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AFL, FSLR, LYB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 12,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 4,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,000 underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 12,820 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 18,052 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,100 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

