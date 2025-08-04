Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AFL, FSLR, LYB

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 12,820 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 18,052 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,100 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFL options, FSLR options, or LYB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
