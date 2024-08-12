Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, FDX, VFC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 11,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 45,374 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

