Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, FDX, VFC

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 45,374 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
