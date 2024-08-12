News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ADBE, FDX, VFC

August 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 11,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 45,374 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 15,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, FDX options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
 Institutional Holders of DCC
 GJH Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
FDX
VFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.