Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAP, ASTS, PII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 13,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 46,716 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 3,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 2,880 contracts, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

