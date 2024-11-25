Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAP, ASTS, PII

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 46,716 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 3,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 2,880 contracts, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAP options, ASTS options, or PII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
