Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAOI, JNJ, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total volume of 19,256 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 10,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,251 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 12,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 26,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

