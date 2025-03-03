News & Insights

Markets
AAOI

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAOI, JNJ, ABT

March 03, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI), where a total volume of 19,256 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,251 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 12,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 26,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAOI options, JNJ options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 XCUR YTD Return
 ETFs Holding MON
 GRNQ market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
XCUR YTD Return-> ETFs Holding MON-> GRNQ market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAOI
JNJ
ABT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.