Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AAOI, JNJ, ABT

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,251 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 12,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 26,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
