Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZS, SMG, NMIH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 14,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 2,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And NMI Holdings Inc (Symbol: NMIH) options are showing a volume of 4,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 431,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of NMIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,800 underlying shares of NMIH. Below is a chart showing NMIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, SMG options, or NMIH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

