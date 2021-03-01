Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZS, NTCT, CALX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 8,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 876,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

NetScout Systems Inc (Symbol: NTCT) saw options trading volume of 2,088 contracts, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of NTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of NTCT. Below is a chart showing NTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) saw options trading volume of 4,067 contracts, representing approximately 406,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, NTCT options, or CALX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.