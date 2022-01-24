Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZS, BX, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 14,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 26,565 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 45,197 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 2,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, BX options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.