Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZS, BX, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 14,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 26,565 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 45,197 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 2,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, BX options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.