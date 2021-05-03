Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZM, SEAS, CFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 52,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 14,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) saw options trading volume of 16,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 137.3% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,100 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, SEAS options, or CFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.