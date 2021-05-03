Markets
ZM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ZM, SEAS, CFX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 52,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 14,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) saw options trading volume of 16,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 137.3% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,100 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, SEAS options, or CFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM SEAS CFX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular