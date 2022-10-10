Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: Z, LVS, AMLX

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 15,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 35,637 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) saw options trading volume of 7,996 contracts, representing approximately 799,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,300 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

