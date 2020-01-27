Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: YUMC, BG, EDIT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), where a total of 11,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of YUMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of YUMC. Below is a chart showing YUMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 4,130 contracts, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 4,014 contracts, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

