Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: YETI, PLBY, FMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 7,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 711,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY) options are showing a volume of 8,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 805,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) options are showing a volume of 3,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 354,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

