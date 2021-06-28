Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XPO, ULTA, PLCE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO), where a total volume of 9,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 946,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.8% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 798,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) options are showing a volume of 3,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,300 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

