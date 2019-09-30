Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XENT, FEYE, NKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intersect ENT, Inc. (Symbol: XENT), where a total of 2,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of XENT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 379,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of XENT. Below is a chart showing XENT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) saw options trading volume of 18,074 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 7,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,800 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 40,778 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

