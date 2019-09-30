Markets
XENT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XENT, FEYE, NKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intersect ENT, Inc. (Symbol: XENT), where a total of 2,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 251,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of XENT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 379,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of XENT. Below is a chart showing XENT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) saw options trading volume of 18,074 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 7,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,800 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 40,778 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XENT options, FEYE options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XENT FEYE NKE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular