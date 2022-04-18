Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, MRNA, BGFV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 12,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 33,716 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (Symbol: BGFV) saw options trading volume of 4,510 contracts, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of BGFV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of BGFV. Below is a chart showing BGFV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, MRNA options, or BGFV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.