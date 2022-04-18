Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, MRNA, BGFV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 12,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 33,716 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (Symbol: BGFV) saw options trading volume of 4,510 contracts, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of BGFV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,000 underlying shares of BGFV. Below is a chart showing BGFV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

