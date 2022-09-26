Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, MAR, PRU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 51,200 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 8,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 31,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 12,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 11,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
