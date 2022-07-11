Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, LVS, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 26,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 43,430 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 14,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,200 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
