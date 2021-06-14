Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, JBHT, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 16,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 28,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 13,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Most Popular