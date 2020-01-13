Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, JBHT, KHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 12,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 4,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 869,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 31,429 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 11,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

