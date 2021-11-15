Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WYNN, COST, CONE

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 48,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 27,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) options are showing a volume of 16,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.2% of CONE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,000 underlying shares of CONE. Below is a chart showing CONE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

    Most Popular