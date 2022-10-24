Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WST, RTX, MRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), where a total volume of 4,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 29,195 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 5,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,100 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) saw options trading volume of 82,339 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MRO. Below is a chart showing MRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WST options, RTX options, or MRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
