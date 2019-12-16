Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WSC, MRTX, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WillScot Corp (Symbol: WSC), where a total of 2,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 465,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 2,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,000 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 5,094 contracts, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

