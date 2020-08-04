Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WORK, RH, ALRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Slack Technologies Inc (Symbol: WORK), where a total volume of 158,519 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of WORK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 50,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of WORK. Below is a chart showing WORK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,207 contracts, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares or approximately 87.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) saw options trading volume of 2,953 contracts, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,600 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

