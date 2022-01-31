Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, VRTX, IRTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 35,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 2,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

