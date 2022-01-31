Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, VRTX, IRTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 35,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) options are showing a volume of 2,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, VRTX options, or IRTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.