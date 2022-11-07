Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, LPX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 26,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 4,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 224,891 contracts, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 62,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, LPX options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

