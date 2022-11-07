Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, LPX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 26,691 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 4,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 224,891 contracts, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 62,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, LPX options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.